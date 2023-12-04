CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — It was almost a century ago that Charles Town held its first Thoroughbred horse race and the community is celebrating that long, local tradition.

The Jefferson County Museum held a forum to relive the rich history of the sport with an exciting exhibit showcasing the legacy of rounding the track and the economic impact.

“The comradery, the love of people, the jockeys,” recalls Laura Cook. “It’s been just like family here at the track.”

Lori Wysong, director of the Jefferson County Museum, said the hose racing event means a lot to the residents.

“It has been one of the county’s biggest employers and the track here represents a long legacy of thoroughbred racing,” she said.

Michael Eugene Jones is a horse trainer at the race track.

“It the pillar of Jefferson County,” he said. “Without racing there’s nothing here.”

The museum exhibit is open until Dec. 15 at the Jefferson County Museum.