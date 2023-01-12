CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, and West Virginia is now considering the move.

A member of the Charles Town City Council wants the Jefferson County seat to take the lead, just as 30 municipalities in the state — like Morgantown — have done.

Julie Philbaum said it will show that her community is progressive. She predicts that the move will attract new residents and tourists.

“I just think we should be telling our neighbors in the metro D.C. area that we would be a great place to visit and you don’t have to worry about what you may or may not have in your possession or in your car,” said Philbaum.

Philbaum says her proposal is “common sense” and will allow police to concentrate on more serious and violent crimes.