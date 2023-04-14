CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — As the week came to a close, a hometown hero was laid to rest in Charles Town.

J.B. Barr devoted a half-century to serving his community as a firefighter. He never stopped learning. A graduate of Fredrick High School Class of ’71, he went on to Frederick Community College and earned an advanced degree in fire science and safety technology from Shepherd College.

“Whatever you asked him to do, he jumped in,” said Rev. Tim May, chaplain at Barr’s funeral. “He was always there for everyone, larger than life, loving life.”

Barr passed away in hospice care on April 6. He was a member and commander of the Charles Town – Ranson Fire Company and an officer of two firefighting units in Frederick before that.

“JB was a big man, in stature, in community,” said longtime friend Keith Roberson. “He and his love of life. He was a lot of fun to be around.”

Barr was devoted to the American Legion and the Charles Town Presbyterian Church. And as friend Allen Thompson tells it, he was a devoted student of local history.

“Sometimes we’d go to lunch and we’d ride around in Charles Town and he’d tell me different things about the history here,” said Thompson. “He just enjoyed people. He was so friendly and easy to get along with.”

Barr is survived by his wife of 46 years, their children and grandchildren. He was 70 years old and was laid to rest at Edge Hill Cemetery.