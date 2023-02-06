HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Snow tubing is now a destination in Harpers Ferry.

West Virginia’s eastern panhandle now has a new winter outdoor recreation venue expected to draw snow enthusiasts from across the region.

“It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun. Just sit on your tube. It’s pretty relaxing, honestly. We have a magic carpet to pick you right up. You don’t even need to walk up the hill,” said Kayla Launi.

Snow Riders has been months in the planning for this winter getaway less than 90 minutes from the Washington, D.C. area. If temps creep up above freezing, no problem.

“We were able to blow up to five to six feet of snow and make 12 lanes of a lot of fun for people. We’ve seen so much excitement and so much anticipation for this,” said Harry Longerbeam with Snow Riders.

There might even be a touch of Las Vegas here for those who tube after sundown.

“We’ll have disco downhill, a light show and nighttime music,” said Michael Martin with Snow Riders.

There are even plans for a restaurant on site.

“It’s going to be really nice when we serve burgers, crab patties, all sorts of yummy, delicious things. It’s going to be a great winter here,” said Kaitlyn Unger with Snow Riders.

This week is a soft opening for Snow Riders. The official ribbon cutting is on Saturday. And the venture is expected to boost tourism in the winter since visitors to the national park here drop off after the warmer weather.