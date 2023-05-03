HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Harpers Ferry is a popular scenic area, but dangerous rock slides are forcing the West Virginia Department of Highways to take action. A new road project is projected to cause serious delays for drivers.

Ron McKenzie takes Route 340 to commute to Harpers Ferry from his home just outside Charles Town. His take on the road repairs likely leading to serious detours?

“You can appreciate people looking out for the safety of that section, the rocks coming down that hill,” McKenzie said. “Occasionally you’ll see rocks laying out right in the middle of the road along that stretch.”

The $10 million project will get started later this year with detours in place as rocks are removed and barriers are installed.

Harpers Ferry Mayor Gregory Vaughn said, “There is a lot of concern from our merchants and the impact on business and tourism. Fall is a peak time for visitors here and the detours will affect us.”

McKenzie said he anticipates 20-minute delays commuting to work once the detours are in place.

“With gas prices going up not too many people are going to be happy with that,” said McKenzie.

Mayor Vaughn is hoping for a dialogue with the West Virginia Department of Highways so he can anticipate the impact on his town.

Surveying on the project is expected to start right after Memorial Day.