HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Voters in Harper’s Ferry made sweeping changes to the city council in this week’s election.

The outlook for tourism and highway construction is driving these changes.

Mayor Greg Vaughn has been returned to office for a second term, but two-thirds of the town council are new faces.

“I’ve got four new people coming in [to council],” says Vaughn. I think it’s a great diversity. You have these differences in opinion from ages in the late 20s to my age, male and female — it’s a great mix.”

By why the shake things up at the polls?

“There’s been a lot of anticipation about the Hilltop House,” said Storm diCostanzo, who was re-elected to council this week. “There’s disappointment there hasn’t been any construction in earnest yet. People wanted change. I’m optimistic that things will get going soon.”

Hilltop House is the multi-million dollar resort hotel proposed to be built overlooking the town’s scenic vistas.

“Most people in town recognize how important Hilltop House is to the town’s economy,” says diConstanzo. “Seventy-five percent of Harper’s Ferry revenues are derived from tourism.”

There are challenges looming with construction planned this fall along Route 340 where cliffside rock slides pose a danger to drivers.

“It’s going to change lives from Labor Day into December,” says the mayor. “It’s going to be a dramatic change. I hope the work is done as quickly as possible and as safely as possible to protect everyone who travels that corridor.”

The new town administration takes office on July 1.