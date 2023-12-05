CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A West Virginia judge has ruled that the Jefferson County Commission has got to get back to work.

Commissioners had not met for two months since they disagreed on how to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of an incumbent.

Not being able to reach a quorum, grants funds were forfeited and job vacancies with the emergency services department went unfilled.

The court ruled commissioners must get back to work after a local real estate developer insisted the county release a bond for a housing development, something requiring the commission to act.

“Right now we’re back in business,” said commission president Steve Stolipher. “We’d not had a quorum for months. But now we have a full commission and can move forward with all the business for the county.”

The newest commissioner is Pasha Majdi, formerly a local government official in Northern Virginia.