CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) –Hard work is paying off for Hannah Goode, a Jefferson County High School grad, and Kaitlyn Baker, a Washington High School grad.

Hannah was active in her Future Farmers of America (FFA) and is passionate about agricultural science.

“My passion continued from being involved with FFA and I took agriculture classes and the teachers made it so great,” said Hannah.

Hannah will enroll in West Virginia University later this summer. She wants to be a teacher.

“I want to go to Thailand because my sister is there and there are parts of Africa that I want to see,” said Kaitlyn.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Baker is getting ready to enroll at Marshall University and has plans after earning her college degree.

Both grads’ free ride is from a donor who insisted on remaining anonymous but also stipulated they enroll in a West Virginia college or university and excel in their higher ed. experience.

“The scholarship is so they can keep their grades up and concentrate on their studies, maintain that 3.0,” said Stacy Duranko, vice president of BCT Wealth Advisors, a division of the Bank of Charles Town. “Once they get the degree there’s no debt. They don’t have any student loans. It is to help them concentrate on their studies.”

“It is such a great opportunity,” said Hannah.”I am so passionate about what I do so this means a lot.”

Kaitlyn’s advice for those a year behind her in high school?

“Work hard and stay motived,” said Kaitlyn.