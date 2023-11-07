SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — According to consumer research, customers are frustrated as the national chain pharmacies are replacing pharmacists with pharmacy “technicians,” being paid at just $18 per hour.

The new market trend is referred to as “Pharmageddon” as chain pharmacists protest working conditions, leading to customers standing in lines with 20-minute wait times.

Consumer advocates say losing focus on customers leads to mistakes in filling prescriptions, even errors like giving a flu shot to a patient who came in for a COVID-19 booster shot.

“It makes it challenging for the big stores to do customer service and patient care,” Kristine Knott, owner of Shepherdstown Pharmacy, said. “It’s a challenge for them and so patients will find us and we’re happy to help them out with whatever they need.”