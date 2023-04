CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A plane had to make an emergency landing outside of Charles Town on Tuesday.

The FAA said that a small plane had to land in a field around 5 p.m. due to engine issues. Flight data said that the plane had only been in the air for around 15 minutes when the problems started.

They said that four people were on board. No injuries were reported.

The FAA said that their investigation into the landing was ongoing and their information may change as it continued.