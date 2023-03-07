SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — How confident are you about the election process? Exploring that question has placed Shepherd University political science major Chloe Bailey of Red House, West Virginia among the finalists for the prestigious Truman Scholarship.

The selection panel is impressed by her research into voter confidence in our election system. Baily concludes that as casting ballots become more digitized and moves away from paper ballots, voters feel less secure about the integrity of our democracy. But Bailey thinks these anxieties can be eased.

“With more education, I think we will see more confidence from voters,” said Bailey.

“The Truman Scholarship is all about finding people who are going to make a difference, to be change agents. That embodies what Chloe has done,” said Dr. Samuel Greene, the chair of Shepherd’s political science department.

Political Science professor, Dr. Stephanie Slocum-Schafer, said the honor is “well deserved. Chloe is a fantastic student. She has both the command of the material and the discipline. But she also is committed to service and practical experience.”

The scholarships will be presented next month.