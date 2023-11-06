SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Shepherd University students partnered with some furry friends on Monday for a fundraiser.

They kicked off their Week of Giving with a red-carpet dog costume fundraiser to help kids with critical illnesses. For $10 per pup, participants had fun with lawn games, a doggie kissing booth and a best-dressed dog contest.

All for a good cause, like helping kids fighting cancer.

“This has been great,” said Morgan Cantley with Campus Wishmakers. “We’ve had a lot of people come out for each of our events. … We are actually raising money for our ‘wish kid'”‘ for the year, Gerald. He is wanting to go to Disney World in Florida by train because he loves trains.”

The paw parade hopes to raise $5,000 for Make-A-Wish.