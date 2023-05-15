CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A 660-acre solar farm adjacent to a new housing complex is in the works in Jefferson County, and people who will live in the development will have their electricity delivered to them via solar-powered panels.

“If it’s something that seems to be for the future, I’m for it,” said homeowner Paul Loving. “Unfortunately, the coal situation is not what it used to be. I think it would be good to have some alternative energy sources around here.”

Concerns about the project were raised at a public hearing last week, including whether it would decrease property values. Despite the concerns, the county said the developers are in compliance with all ordinances and that they had the proper permits to allow the project to move forward.

“I am actually in favor of it if it will help our economy, our energy,” said Christina Loving, Paul’s sister. “It’s wonderful. Why not? If it’s for the good, let it happen.”