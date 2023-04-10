SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Foreign investment has been a growing concern for many people across the U.S., including West Virginia where leaders are protective of oil, natural gas and coal reserves that could be vulnerable to foreign ownership.

At an interim legislative session in Jefferson County, state officials rolled out legislation to bar foreign landholdings in the Mountain State.

“We need to prevent countries like China, Saudi Arabia and North Korea from buying our mineral interests and farmlands,” said State Auditor J.B. McCuskey.

State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said farmland is one of the properties most vulnerable to foreign prospectors.

“Foreign entities will attack to get into those systems most,” Leonhardt said. “It is very important we protect our assets.”

West Virginia is the first of many states expected to impose restrictions on foreign investment in agriculture and mineral real estate holdings.