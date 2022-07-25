CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — An effort to clarify a centuries-old abortion law will now be made by the West Virginia State Legislature.

In a press release, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he issued a proclamation amending his call to the West Virginia State Legislature. In addition to discussing Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed personal income tax cut, the legislature is now being asked to “clarify and modernize the abortion laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expecting mothers to provide the citizens of this State more certainty in the application of such laws.”

On June 29, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said that West Virginia’s abortion law from the 1800s, which would make it a felony to obtain or perform an abortion in the state, was indeed enforceable. But on July 18, a Kanawha Couty Circuit judge granted an injunction to block the law from taking effect.

Morrisey then filed a motion with the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia for a stay in the Kanawha County judge’s ruling.

The special session will start at 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

