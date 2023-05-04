CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Kroger has agreed to pay West Virginia $68 million for the role its pharmacies played in the distribution of opioid prescriptions, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) announced Thursday.

West Virginia has received nearly $1 billion in settlements with drug producers, distributors, and pharmacy chains.

The money from the settlements will be used for a “Drug Abatement.” That means the money can be used by cities and counties for drug education, prevention, and law enforcement.

The Attorney General’s Office is working to set up a foundation to distribute that money.