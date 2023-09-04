MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Hundreds came out on a hot summer morning at War Memorial Park for Labor Day to celebrate the workforce.

“It’s the last major vacation day for the summer,” Michelle Barnes-Russell said. “It’s great to have so many people here at this event.”

Union leader John Christiansen said workers are organizing at Amazon warehouses in the region and Starbucks retail stores across the U.S. The United Mine Workers is rallying in the coal fields to solidify a dwindling workforce, he said.

“We have a long history of labor regulation and health and safety laws in this country and we want to see them enforced,” Christiansen said.

The U.S. Labor Department reports that many mining jobs are migrating to natural gas exploration and green energy development.

Labor Day celebrant Rashida Yost said day care is a critical concern to the workforce. Those on the job want “affordable day care that is available so that parents can know their children are in good hands,” according to Yost.