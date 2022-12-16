Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon says a U.S. Marshals’ task force is helping with a backlog of outstanding arrest warrants.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — An alleged accomplice to a 2016 double murder was been taken into custody thanks to a U.S. Marshals Service task force working with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department.

Derrick Wayne Wells, Jr., 33, of Hagerstown, Maryland has been behind bars since October for the 2016 murder of Ahmid Hafley and Alquadir Sutton.

“Hands down when you’re dealing with an ever-growing population like we are in Berkeley County you have got to combine resources,” said Sheriff Nathan Harmon.

Harmon had been seeking the arrest of Wells’ alleged partner in the crime, Dominique Perry, who was indicted by a Berkeley County grand jury last fall. Getting her in custody was the challenge.

According to Zach Boyd with the U.S Marshall’s Service, “we sent a collateral lead to our New Orleans fugitive task force and within a day of receiving that lead New Orleans took her into custody to await extradition back to West Virginia.”

Sheriff Harmon said with the backlog of pending arrests in his department the task force can help find others on the lam.

“That is 150 felony warrants that would have just sat there for a lot longer than they needed to be,” says Harmon. “there are victims out there for which an arrest helps bring closure.”

Wells is in custody at the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg. His trial is set for April 11.