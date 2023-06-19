MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The end of June marks a full year since a major legal reform was enacted in West Virginia.

Up until last summer, West Virginia was among the few states that did not have an intermediate-level appeals court.

Civil cases heard in trial courts went straight to the five justices on the state Supreme Court. That complicated disputes involving landlords and tenants, unresolved issues in business transactions and other highly-technical litigation.

Now, with the legislature’s help, advocates of the intermediate court say the state’s legal climate has improved.

“It works in everyone’s favor,” says Pepper Peana, a legal reform advocate. “Cases take less time to process through the system. It makes sure everyone has a fair day in court. And it also reduces the burden on taxpayers as well.”

Observers of the state’s legal system say the reform has made West Virginia more attractive for businesses to locate and create jobs in the Mountain State.