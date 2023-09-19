WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gerald Jako, who was facing three counts of murder and two counts of concealing deceased human bodies pled guilty on Monday to two counts of murder.

Jako admitted to killing Lauren “Lulu” Cree-Jenkins and Trevor Vossen.

Ohio County plans to have a press conference on Thursday to release more details of the guilty plea.

The case dates back to 2018 when Jako and his girlfriend, Dana Marie Bowman, allegedly lured Trevor Vossen and Vossen’s pregnant girlfriend, Lauren “Lulu” Cree-Jenkins, to a house in Wheeling.

Vossen and Cree-Jenkins were reportedly killed and dismembered in the Wheeling house, and their remains were later burned and concealed in Raleigh County, West Virginia.

Due to her death, Cree-Jenkins’ unborn child also died.