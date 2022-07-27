CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—A man has been arrested for making terroristic threats over Twitter against certain West Virginia officials.

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) said that 35-year-old Michael Edward Herman threatened members of the state legislature and law enforcement officials that advocate for or enforce abortion bans.

WVDHS says Herman also used intimidating language against Governor Jim Justice, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Capitol Police, the WV Fusion Center and the Romney Detachment of the West Virginia State Police worked together on this case.

WVDHS along with Governor Justice’s office say that they urge citizens to abide by the “see something, say something” principle when they read, hear or see something that could threaten the safety of the community.