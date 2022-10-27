MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a woman in Morgantown.

Adam McCardle

On Oct. 24, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a stabbing reported at the Walmart on Retail Drive in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman with a “stab wound on her right leg and right hand,” and the victim stated that Adam McCardle, 33, had stabbed her, officers said.

Footage from the area showed McCardle “coming from behind shipping containers,” and officers were able to locate McCardle who had “two knives on his person,” according to the complaint.

McCardle has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.