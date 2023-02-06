HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police officers shot a man who was threatening EMS workers with a gun on Sunday morning.

HPD said in a press release that 47-year-old Luis Gonzalez was taken to the hospital after being shot by officers. They say he threatened Cabell County EMS personnel and presented a gun in front of officers on the 900 block of 13th St.

Police say that Gonzalez’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Gonzalez will be charged with multiple felony accounts of wanton endangerment, according to HPD.