HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Marshall University is hoping to attract more students from Ohio and Kentucky by expanding the metro tuition rate eligibility to a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus.

Currently, the metro rate applies to border areas such as Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto counties in Ohio and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.

The expansion will take effect in Fall 2023 and adds the following counties:

Ohio: Adams, Athens, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Ross, Vinton and Washington.

Kentucky: Bath, Bourbon, Bracken, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fleming, Harrison, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Powell, Robertson, Rowan and Wolfe.

According to Marshall University, the metro rate falls in between the rates for residents and non-residents. Soon, the university will begin recruitment and marketing outreach to students in the added counties.

In other news, the university’s board of governors also approved a change in the Employee Tuition Assistance Benefit for Dependent Children. The change will allow eligible students to apply for tuition assistance after their parent has been employed by Marshall University for only 6 months rather than the current one-year requirement.