MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — In the dog days of summer, air conditioning companies are ready to serve their customers.

Jason Johnson runs J & J Heating and Air and says as the temperature climbs, the phone does not stop ringing.

“We are definitely dealing with the heat,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of customers out there and they need our services, and when your air conditioning goes out on a day like today, it is an emergency, so we’ve got crew out all over the place today.”

Brian Stevens is part of the J & J team and said that the heat brings a “pretty hectic time.”

“This is our super bowl,” Stevens said. “This is what we work all year to be good at for our customers so that is what we’re doing.”

Marissa Johnson with J & J agrees and said that it gets bad.

“It’s pretty intense for customers. So as far as our business goes, this is our go time,” she said.

It’s “go time” too for Dave Williams who drives an ice cream truck and made a stop at J & J.

“It’s been outstanding this time of year, here at a business like this and in the neighborhoods too,” he said.