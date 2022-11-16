CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia, Glenn Caj’mere Civo “Chris” Watlington, 28, of Parkville, Maryland and Stephanie Hall, 43, of Oak Hill, West Virginia were indicted on Tuesday in relation to the alleged crime.

Glenn Cajmere Civon Watlington

Watlington was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, heroin, and fentanyl; two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl mixture; one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and heroin mixture; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of unlawful possession of a firearm; and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

He is accused of selling fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base from August 2020 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and possessing a 9mm pistol even though he is prohibited from having one because of a prior conviction.

Hall was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, heroin, and fentanyl for allegedly working with Watlington.

She was not listed on the state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website as of Wednesday afternoon.

If they are found guilty, Watlington and Hall each face up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for the conspiracy charge. Hall could face up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for the distribution charge. Watlington could face at least five years and up to 40 years in prison for the fentanyl charge, up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for each of the remaining drug charges and up to 10 years in prison and fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.