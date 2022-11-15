JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — On the heels of winning reelection to the U.S. House or Representatives, Republican Congressman Alex Mooney said he’s eyeing another run, the one for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Mooney said Tuesday he plans to challenge Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin who has served as senator of West Virginia since 2010 when Manchin was sworn in to fill the seat left vacant by the late Senator Robert C. Byrd.

“I do think West Virginia deserves a conservative Republican as a U.S. senator,” said Mooney. “Right now, the Democrat in that position, Joe Manchin, has been enabling the far left, voting for Biden’s agenda, whether it’s spending and anti-coal and anti-life provisions.”

U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney

Mooney said he believes voters in West Virginia, generally, have not changed over the course of the years when it comes to their political ideologies. Instead, he thinks the political parties, themselves have changed and that, currently, the GOP better aligns with the values of the majority of West Virginians.

In terms of the timing of his announcement, Mooney believes his early entry into the field is beneficial to the campaign and election process.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is seen during a hearing to discuss pending legislation on Thursday, September 29th, 2022.

“Senator Manchin’s sitting on a very large war chest, and if he chooses to run again and if he wins his primary, there’ll be a lot of money spent, so I think it’s important these days to start early so you can start making your case to the voters, meeting voters, but also raising the funds that are necessary to be competitive against the incumbent, potentially like Joe Manchin,” Mooney said.