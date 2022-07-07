BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley.

West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed suspect leaving a crash scene on Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County. The suspect stole a blue truck and drove off in an unknown direction.

West Virginia State Police said a little later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the truck. The suspect refused to stop for officers and a car chase began which led officers to Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County.

The pursuit ended when the truck became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley. State Police said the suspect, who was armed, got out of the truck and was then engaged by law enforcement. During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun which resulted in gunfire from law enforcement. The gunfire led to the death of the suspect.

This shooting remains under investigation.