All the growth in Morgan County, West Virginia has Commissioner Sean Forney working hard to get water and sewer infrastructure upgraded to keep up.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia experienced tremendous growth, especially during the pandemic.

So many from the Washington, D.C. area have been attracted to the relaxed, charming country lifestyle and affordable housing while still being a short drive from the nation’s capital. The question is: can the county infrastructure keep up with all the growth?

Residents there don’t seem too stressed about the challenge.

“The growth has outpaced some of those infrastructure things but I think we’ll get it,” said Jan Wilkins, a nonprofit executive in town.

“It seems like there’s enough room for everybody that wants to come to town,” said Zachary Winghart, a retired chef.

County commissioners are trying to fast-track an expanded water system to accommodate growing businesses like the Gat Creek furniture manufacturing facility here.