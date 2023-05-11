Sheriff K.C. Bohrer in an interview for WDVM’s Sunday Newsmaker with Mark Kraham.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — An investigation involving alleged misconduct by sheriff’s deputies in Morgan County is in the hands of a special prosecutor now.

There was an exchange between the deputies and two brothers from Montgomery County, Md. at the Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs in December 2022.

One of the brothers claims deputies handcuffed him and threw him to the floor. The other brother maintains he was pressed forcefully against the hood of a sheriff’s car.

Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said an independent investigation was conducted and the case was referred to a special prosecutor. Jefferson County prosecuting attorney Matt Harvey declined to discuss any involvement his office may have.

Bohrer said he wants the incident to be “thoroughly and impartially investigated.”