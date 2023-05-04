BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — If you’re looking for something fun to do to kick off the weekend, the food truck festival in Berkeley Springs promises to be fun and appetizing.

Deb Colbert had a catering business in the Baltimore area, but that was pre-COVID. As business tanked during the pandemic she took her show on the road.

“COVID hit and shut everybody down,” said Colbert. “The question was, ‘Where do we go now?’ So I decided to do the truck.”

Not just any truck — a gourmet food truck. They based their operation in Berkeley Springs.

“We’re the center of the world,” said Jules Happy Rone with a laugh. “We’re an easy escape. You can feel like you are so far away from the hustle and bustle of the city without that long drive and a long commute.”

Having fun here is nothing new. After all, it is where George Washington would go to relax. So what better to do than have a food truck festival?

“Berkeley Springs has had success with its festivals in the past, but this festival is going to be new and different. There will be lots of food trucks,” said small business owner Regina Aamacha.

Gary Slaght is a retiree from D.C. who moved here over a decade ago.

“I never thought a grilled cheese sandwich could have such variety,” he said with delight as he devoured Deb Colbert’s serving from her Bricello’s Grilled Formaggio truck. “Oh my god.”

The festival will feature a variety of cuisine including bar-b-que, corn dogs, funnel cakes, tacos and desserts. The culinary celebration begins at 3 p.m. Friday and goes until 9 p.m.