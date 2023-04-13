BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A ruling from the West Virginia Supreme Court is making medical diagnostics easier for residents in Morgan County.

The state healthcare authority denied War Memorial Hospital here a medical resonance imaging machine (MRI ) on the grounds the community was sufficiently served in the region. But many residents have to travel an inconvenient distance for a medical diagnosis.

Residents say they are happy about the ruling and are pleased with the availability of healthcare in the region.

“I recently moved up here from down near Baltimore,” says David Smith of Berkeley County, W.Va., “and I have no problem getting whatever medical care I need up here, including an MRI. As a matter of fact, it’s quicker up here than down there.”

War memorial Hospital is part of the Valley Health Network which operates hospitals and urgent care facilities in Virginia and West Virginia.