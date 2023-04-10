BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A proposed recreational vehicle park in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle is causing a stir.

The facility would be adjacent to Cacapon State Park, a quiet mountain retreat for generations in Morgan County. Many recognize the area as a beautiful mountain setting with scenic lakes, waterfalls, and hiking trails.

“It is equally used by locals and tourists and I don’t know that there’s too many parks in West Virginia that can say that,” said Dale Kirchner, a frequent park visitor. “So that’s what makes Cacapon unique.”

Opponents of the RV park said it threatens the special connection to nature.

“For the preserved trails, for the land here, for the rock and trees, the wildlife serenity, they would be destroying that,” said Angela Petry.

Thomas Lawrence said he sees things differently.

“What’s wrong with parking a camper here and enjoying the area?” asked Lawrence, who was visiting from Ritchie County, W.Va, which is near the Ohio River.

Some of the concern of those who are opposed to the project comes from fear that commercial recreation acreage bordering the state park would amount to a “tacky Yogi Bear theme park,” wholly inconsistent with Cacapon’s rustic vibe.

RV park opponent Craig Thibaudeau said, “Environmental issues, conservation, are reasons to oppose the RV park. We have some incredible wildlife here that would be threatened.”

Debbie Ressler of Warrenton, Va. said more accommodations at the park would be welcome.

“I’ve been coming here for 25 years and I want to rent a cabin but they are all full and will be for the next two years.”

A public forum on April 18 was scheduled to allow people to exchange their views on the proposal, expressing concern or support for it.









