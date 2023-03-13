MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a suspect in a Morgan County homicide that took place on Friday.

A release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said that 30-year-old Ian Bobsen-Greyson was identified as the suspect in the homicide, which took place in the south of Morgan County.

Police said that Bobsen-Greyson is a 5’7″ man with red hair who weighs around 250-300 pounds. He was last seen driving a purple 2014 Toyota Avalon with West Virginia plates 2YW-516.

Police said he was last seen in the Berkeley Springs area on Friday. They said he is considered extremely dangerous — if anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911 and not approach him.