PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS)–The Mountaineer Food Bank partnered with food delivery service DoorDash to bring groceries to underserved residents in Mercer County.

It is called the Extra Mile Program and was possible thanks to a $100,000 grant from Save the Children.

Gabriela Schoolcraft, the Communications Coordinator with the food bank said they chose Mercer County for one specific reason.

“The reason we chose Mercer County is that they have one of the highest food insecurity rates in the state of West Virginia and they’re also considered what we call a food desert meaning they lack access to food,” said Schoolcraft.

Daniel Riff, the Senior Manager with DoorDash Drive Government and Nonprofit said their partnership started during the pandemic.

“Our partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank came about last year as we began working with them to help them serve their community by delivering items directly to community members’ homes,” said Riff.

Schoolcraft explained in more detail how this process works.

“Mountaineer Food Bank will get the food to Mercer County, DoorDash will meet us at a certain location and then we’ll deliver food to families at their homes within the county,” said Schoolcraft.

This program will help serve over 200 families with groceries.