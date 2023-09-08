It was a West Virginia grandmother who led the charge for National Grandparents Day, signed into law by President Jimmy Carter.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — It may not be marked on your calendar this weekend but across the U.S. many are celebrating National Grandparents Day on Saturday.

It was a native West Virginian, Marian McQuade who made it into a state holiday. She was born in 1917 and had 15 children, 43 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren — even one great-great grandchild before her death in 2008.

McQuade persuaded former West Virginia Gov. Arch Moore to make it a state holiday, an idea later adapted nationally by President Jimmy Carter.

“It really all about older and younger generations coming together and celebrating those relationships,” historian Addison Reese said. “They gave her a state holiday first and then they gave her a national holiday.”

McQuade made her overture to Carter about the national holiday while she was working at the White House Council on aging.