WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — People in the southern part of the Mountain State struggling with addiction have a new option for help.

The Kathy Ireland Recovery Center just opened in Williamson at the old Williamson Memorial Hospital.

The center starts out as a 28-day process for people. During that time, patients get to speak with a case manager, therapist, and nurse. After that, they have the option to enter long-term care.

Kathy Carey, a center employee and Williamson resident, says alcohol and the drug epidemic have been a community issue for too long.

“There’s just a lot of people that are on drugs, that are alcoholics, and they ask for and they ask for help, and so many times they just get turned away,” said Carey, a registered nurse for the center. ” … They just don’t make it to any kind of help, and this place will be here, and we’ll be able to help them.”

Another employee says after struggling with that himself, he is excited to help other people.

“My heart is in this sort of work because I’m a person in long-term recovery myself, so this is somewhat of a passion for me,” said Richie Armstrong, the Outreach Coordinator for the center. “It’s something I want to continue doing for the rest of my life. There’s no greater reward than to see someone change their life and get the same opportunity that I did.”

This is a 24-hour facility, so patients can reach out to get the help they need at any time.

Anyone who wants to get into treatment can contact the outreach coordinator at (304) 322-5976.