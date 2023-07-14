MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — So many communities in the region depend on volunteers and the Berkeley County Meals on Wheels program is no exception.

Many of Meals on Wheels’ volunteers were retired senior citizens. When COVID-19 hit, the pandemic left a void in volunteers due to their fear in interacting with the public. To keep Meals on Wheels going, volunteer Abigail McBee stepped up.

“We kept the meal deliveries going during COVID because of volunteers like Abigail,” said Dianne Waldron, head of Meals on Wheels.

McBee started volunteering as a high school student. Her homebound grandfather was living in Pennsylvania had and Meals on Wheels delivered to his house. McBee said she saw how much it meant to him.

“Meals on Wheels is an organization that delivered to my own family and I wanted to give back,” she said.



She earned a scholarship to the University of Alabama where she also won the Miss Alabama pageant in recognition for her community service. McBee still continues to volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

“I’ve always wanted to help others,” McBee said. “That’s the most rewarding part, that I’m giving back.”

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, she also volunteers for the humane society. In West Virginia, she visits schools to be a voice to the students. She lets them know that they can make a difference.

McBee and her friends have helped deliver 50,000 meals in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

Waldron says the success of Meals on Wheels depends on volunteers like her.