UPDATE: (1 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022) – Competitive Power Ventures has released more information on the ~1,800 MW combined-cycle natural gas power station that will be located in Doddridge County. The company says the facility will utilize carbon capture and storage.

The company says the project was made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act, which expanded the 45Q federal tax credit for carbon capture.

“CPV is pleased to work closely with West Virginia to bring this project to fruition in the coming years. This project and technology represent a significant step forward for our nation in deploying low carbon, dispatchable generation critical to maintaining reliability as we address our collective concerns regarding climate change,” said Gary Lambert, CEO of CPV. “West Virginia has been extremely forward thinking at the local, state and national level, and we cannot thank Senator Manchin enough for his leadership in making this opportunity possible.”

The company says after permitting and construction, they expect the project will “go into operation” sometime within this decade. The company says construction will provide more than 1,000 jobs, and the facility itself will also support “hundreds” of additional Mountain State jobs.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is already having a positive impact for the people of West Virginia and carbon capture utilization efforts here in the United States,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). “I’m pleased Competitive Power Ventures is investing in the Mountain State and look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment, including long-term, good-paying jobs and supporting our regional economies for years to come.”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.

Sources familiar with the project say it will be located in Doddridge County, already a hotbed for natural gas wells and processing plants.

The project is expected to employ about 2,000 union construction jobs, and some 200 permanent workers when complete.

The company behind the project is CPV Shay, a Maryland-based energy company. 13 News reached out to the company for more information, but the company has not responded at this time.

Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin will formally announce the project tomorrow afternoon in Charleston.