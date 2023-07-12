CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education has sworn in a new state superintendent.

Michele Blatt was introduced as the new state superintendent in a meeting this morning, Wednesday, July 12. She replaces David Roach, who announced his retirement following the alleged misspending of federal and state funds provided to Upshur County.

Wednesday, the board also received an update on the status of Upshur and Logan County schools. There are still plenty of challenges like administration shortages, improving the culture and addressing high turnover, but Jeffrey Kelley with the office of accountability believes both counties are headed in the right direction.

“I already know the processes being put together and put in place to correct certain things happening operationally, so I would imagine much of that will be cleaned up in a couple of months, and some of it may take a couple of years,” Kelley said.

The new superintendent of Upshur County Schools, Christy Miller, says her team has found $1.2 million in overtime and not all employees have a contract or set hours. Miller says she believes it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to problems in the county.