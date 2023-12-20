MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — For kids in the region facing some daunting challenges, a nonprofit called CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is working to make Christmas special for youth who experience abuse and neglect.

Supported by volunteers, CASA provides foster care for boys and girls who are removed from their homes by the courts as a way to protect them.

Volunteers work with child welfare professionals to give the kids a secure living environment with love and compassion.

This week, the CASA offices in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle have been busy with Santa’s helpers wrapping presents for kids to have under their tree on Christmas morning.

“Sometimes we are the only constant through the cases that they are placed in and we get calls from kids because they have no one else to call,” said Kim Naiman with CASA Eastern Panhandle. “We visit them because nobody else visits.”

More than 80 volunteers support CASA in the region, helping kids succeed in school while having a safe, permanent home.