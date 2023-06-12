Manchin calls himself an "independent" with both Democratic and Republican leanings

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — He’s a centrist in an increasingly red state. Joe Manchin, West Virginia’s Democratic senator, is one of America’s most important politicians to many experts given his swing vote in the U.S. Senate.

But he’s also one who often votes with his Republican colleagues — that makes people in his own party angry.

“I’ve never seen the parties as being… supposed to be enemies,” Manchin said. “I didn’t grow up thinking, well, why is my grandfather a Democrat?”

In an exclusive, sit-down interview with DC News Now, Manchin scoffs at the incessant criticism by fellow Democrats that he is a closeted Republican. And he shrugs off the criticism.

“I guess I’m just purely independent,” he said. “Democratic leanings on certain things, Republican leanings on others.”

Much of the criticism of the senior West Virginia senator has come because of his support for conservative issues. Manchin has sided with the GOP against abortion, immigration, gun control and anything curtailing coal mining in a state that still promotes the industry.

Yet has opposed the repealing of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Health Care Act, voted to preserve funding for Planned Parenthood and rejected some Republican tax cuts.

“If I can go home and explain it, I can vote for it. If I can’t go home and explain, I can’t vote for it. So take the D and take the R and take all the identities away. That’s exactly how I’m going to act as a public policymaker.”

But one of America’s most important politicians given his political leanings has been someone the GOP has tried unsuccessfully to recruit to their side of the aisle.

“Do you think if I will change to have an R by my name that I would not vote as independent as I’m voting now?” Manchin said when asked about entreaties by Republicans. “I’m not thinking you’ll be any happier with me than what a lot of Democrats are unhappy with me.”

Then why is Manchin even a Democrat?

“I’m a Democrat probably because of my family. My grandfather was a Democrat. My father, all my family,” he said. “Why were they Democrats? I would assume my father, my grandfather is a Democrat because of FDR.”

Manchin has criticized President Joe Biden at times. Previous President Donald Trump was someone the senator sought common ground with but their relationship never progressed.

“It got to the point I just couldn’t. OK, I tried,” he said. “After two or three years, just didn’t work out. And then I saw all the things unfold that were real, that they say is not real.”

Manchin referred to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and that Trump legitimately lost the election to Biden in 2020.

His West Virginia constituents, Manchin said, are what matter to him, not party labels. And his views have made him both beloved and despised at home and around the country.

“Oh, it’s pretty lonely at times,” Manchin said. “It gives me the confidence to continue doing what I’m doing.”