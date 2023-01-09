MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody Monday, on the northbound side of Interstate 79, outside of Morgantown.

The U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force contacted the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force asking them to help find and apprehend Fitzgerald because marshals believed he would be traveling through north central West Virginia on I-79 north. Officers identified Fitzgerald driving northbound on I-79, and stopped him, according to the release.

He was taken into custody without incident just past mile marker 155, according to the release.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department and Star City Police Department also helped in the arrest, according to the release.