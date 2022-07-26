BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A police chase Sunday on Interstate 81 ended in a parking lot after the suspect caused two crashes that each involved children.

Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon said in a statement that he got a call while driving on I-81 about a reckless driver in a Virginia car driving south on the interstate. The car had also gotten into a hit and run that involved a car with three children, a pregnant woman and a man inside.

Harmon tried to pull the car over, but the driver started to flee, changing lanes to pass vehicles and driving over 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Harmon said in his statement that the driver “put a minimum of ten lives in danger due to his reckless actions on the interstate.”

The driver crashed into another car that had a woman and her 2-year-old child. He existed afterward, driving down the wrong side of Martinsburg Pike before leading officers through Berkeley County in an extended chase.

The suspect finally got out of the car at the old Piggy’s on Winchester Avenue in Bunker Hill. Police said that the man got out of his car with a knife and swung it at police. Police said that they drew their firearms and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, which he did after “approximately a minute.”

Police identified the suspect as James Davenport. They recovered the knife, which was thrown into the woods behind them, and entered it into evidence.