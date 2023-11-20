PITTSBURGH– Police have identified and charged a local West Virginia man that allegedly ditched a dog and a tied it to a pole at the Pittsburgh International Airport

Allegheny County police say they have filed charges against 68-year-old David Mittelberger Sr. of Windsor Heights, West Virginia

Investigators believe Mittelberger was traveling to California, but have yet been able to contact him.

The dog, Mikey, was tied to a pole and appeared to be abandoned in the short-term parking garage.

Mikey is currently in the in the care of Animal Friends and allegedly has an active infection in his mouth and requires significant dental care.

Anyone who wants to adopt Mikey can reach out to Animal Friends at 412-847-7000.

Mittelberger is being charged with abandonment of animals, neglect of animal and cruelty to animals.