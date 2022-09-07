MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers found methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Monongalia County.

On Sept. 2, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were patrolling Fairmont Road in Morgantown when they saw a vehicle changing lanes without the driver using a turn signal, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers made contact with the driver and the vehicle’s passenger who was identified as Brooke Walters, 43, of Morgantown, and performed a patdown search of Walters’ person after the driver gave troopers consent to search his vehicle, troopers said.

During that search, troopers located a small plastic bag containing presumed methamphetamine and a set of digital scales; a search of Walters resulted in troopers finding “approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine inside Walters’ vagina,” according to the complaint.

Walters has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.