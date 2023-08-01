FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont woman was charged with child neglect creating a risk of injury after accusations that she was tying a teenager with autism to a urine-soiled hospital bed with zip ties.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were called to help Child Protective Services (CPS) with a possible removal of a child from a Carleton Street residence on Monday, July 31 just after 3:45 p.m.

CPS workers told the officers that they were there conducting a home check over allegations that a teenager with severe autism was being left in bed for too long without a diaper change, and being restrained to the bed using zip ties; according to the criminal complaint, CPS workers had pictures.

Amber Rolfe

Amber Rolfe, 43, spoke with officers upon their arrival, according to the complaint; the officers saw a hospital bed with what looked like a wet spot of urine on it and noted that the house smelled of urine as well. The officers also noted in the complaint that a box of zip ties was near the doorway.

An officer was asked by CPS to remove a bandage on the teenager’s arm, and when the officer went to do so, the teen “started to yell ‘please no bars, no bars’ referring to the bed rails,” the complaint alleges.

Rolfe was charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $30,012 surety/cash bail.