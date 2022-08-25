FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A portion of the West Virginia Turnpike is closed following an accident near mile marker 62.

WVDOT says that a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals crashed just north of Pax.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, I-77 is shut down in both directions. They say traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at Chelyan and rerouted through Kanawha and Fayette County by Route 60 and 61.

The Sheriff’s Office says the closure is expected to run through this evening and normal traffic flow should be expected late this evening into tomorrow morning.

The Sheriff’s office urges drivers to take extra caution on these roads due to the large influx of traffic on the roadway.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time, we will provide updates as we learn more information.