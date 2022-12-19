BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Last week’s heavy rains were a better outcome than the predicted icy conditions many residents would have experienced had temperatures been colder. Still, many in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands have been without power since Thursday.

“The higher elevations were icy. The main challenge was all of the trees that had fallen on the roads,” Laura Smith of Berkeley Springs said.

Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral and Hardy Counties saw a half-inch of ice coat their region knocking down power lines.

“We’re working as quickly as possible while being safe to get the power back on,” said Hannah Catlett of Potomac Edison.

As we roll into this holiday week, those utility crews are out in force.

“We brought in several crews from our sister utility and some contractors to get the work done,” said Catlett. Power is expected to be fully restored Monday night.