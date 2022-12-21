AUGUSTA, W.Va. (WDVM) — The effects of last week’s ice storm in Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire and Morgan Counties in West Virginia were still lingering a week after they first lost power.

Rickie Voit of Augusta and his family live on a remote mountain ridge. His neighbors have their power restored, but he was still waiting on it to come back on Wednesday. Electricity powers the pump to his well, so he and his family have been without water for the past week.

Neighbors have been most hospitable offering the use of their shower and kitchen to wash dishes, pots and pans.

“Water has been the big challenge,” Voit said.

Voit is also careful on his property since heavy ice brought down power lines.

He is hopeful to have power fully restored by Thursday evening, though the forecast calls for another storm approaching quickly.

Potomac Edison said high winds have kept their repair crews from accessing utility poles in their bucket trucks.

“They’re doing the best they can. I believe that,” said Voit.